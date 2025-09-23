On September 21, New York State Police said that they arrested a 17-year-old male from Ithaca upstate New York vehicle, stemming from a high speed pursuit. Multiple traffic tickets were also issued.

Teenager In New York State Allegedly Lead Police On High-Speed Chase

New York State Police said in a press release that on September 20, around 11 PM, troopers and Tompkins County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a disturbance with at the Ellis Hollow Community Center in the town of Dryden.

While deputies were investigating, offcials say a 17-year-old male left the area in an Audi A4 and failed to obey law enforcement commands, sped off and fled the scene.

A trooper activated his emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle. The trooper said they observed the 17-year-old driver committing numerous vehicle and traffic infractions and endangering the motoring public, while failing to pull over and stop.

The driver ultimately stopped the vehicle in a driveway where a trooper said they engaged with the teen, who continued to fail to comply with lawful orders and resisted arrest. The teenager was taken into custody, according to offcials.

The 17-year-old was transported to State Police barracks, where he was checked out by EMS, issued a family court appearance ticket and turned over to a parent.

