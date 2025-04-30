New York State Police say they are investigating a serious crash near New York's Catskill Mountains. The one-car crash happened late Tuesday, as a vehicle reportedly left the roadway,

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police Middletown at (845) 344-5300 and reference case number NY2500365700.

According to IIHS, there were 42,514 deaths from motor vehicle crashes in the United States in 2022. This corresponds to 12.8 deaths per 100,000 people. In 2022, there were 1,175 fatal motor vehicle crashes in New York state, which amounts to around 6.0 deaths per 100K people.

New York State Police Investigate Crash Series Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on April 29, at approximately 8:21 p.m., troopers out of State Police barracks in Narrowsburg responded to a one car motor vehicle collision on County Road 121 in the town of Delaware.

Troopers say that the preliminary investigation indicates that 2007 Volvo was traveling north on County Route 121, when it left the roadway, struck two telephone poles, and overturned. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was transported to Westchester Medical Center in critical condition.

New York State Police have indented the driver as 75-year-old identified as Daniel R. Kenney of North Branch, New York.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.