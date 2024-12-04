New York State Bracing For Widespread Snow, Dangerous Winds

Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to prepare for strong winds, freezing temperatures and up to a foot of snow this week.

A clipper system is bearing down on New York and is expected to result in "widespread snowfall across the state". In a warning to residents, Hochul says some areas of New York could see wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour and up to a foot of snow.

Dangerous Weather Conditions in New York This Week

The low-pressure weather system will begin wreaking havoc on New York State on Wednesday. Governor Hochul says travelers should be prepared for "rapid changes in weather, visibility and road conditions".

Up north, lake-effect snow warnings are already in effect. Areas surrounding Lake Erie and Lake Ontario will begin to see snowfall on Wednesday afternoon that will last through Thursday. That storm will be followed by even more lake-effect precipitation, totaling up to a foot of snow on top of the five feet that blanketed the region last week.

Power Outages Expected

Wind gusts between 30 and 45 miles per hour are expected on Thursday. Authorities say residents should be prepared for widespread power outages and road hazards from downed trees. Visibility will also be a challenge for drivers.

The wind will be coupled with extremely cold air that will make it feel like single-digit temperatures during the day on Thursday and below zero overnight into Friday.

Snow Will Affect Most of New York State

While the most snow will be seen in Chautauqua and western Cattaraugus Counties. Buffalo and Syracuse are also expected to receive up to 10 inches of new snow. Areas to the south, including the Capital Region and Hudson Valley will also see snowfall on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are Winter Storm Watches for Western and Central New York, the Mohawk Valley and North Country through Thursday night. Those areas could see over seven inches of snow.

The Capital District should see a couple of inches of snow at most, while the Hudson Valley is only expected to see less than an inch. Higher elevations, however, could have significant snowfall from the clipper system as it covers most of the state.

