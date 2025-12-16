Hudson Valley Forecast Shows Chance For a White Christmas

Will the Hudson Valley see a white Christmas this year? Early forecasts show promising signs.

A true “white Christmas” is actually more challenging to achieve than people think. By official standards, it means at least one inch of snow on the ground by 7am on December 25. Surprisingly, that does not happen very often in the Hudson Valley. Poughkeepsie's last white Christmas was in 2017, when three inches of snow fell throughout the region overnight.

Will the Hudson Valley See a White Christmas This Year?

According to The Weather Channel’s ten-day forecast, there is a definite chance that at least some parts of the Hudson Valley could see a blanket of snow on Christmas morning this year. But it depends on where you live.

In Poughkeepsie, the forecast for December 25 currently shows rain, snow, or a wintry mix with about a 33 percent chance of precipitation.

Kingston is nearly identical, sitting at roughly a 32 percent chance, also labeled as a rain and snow mix.

In Newburgh, the odds tick up slightly. The Weather Channel is showing a 36 percent chance of precipitation on Christmas Day, again with the possibility of snow mixed in.

The best chance for a white Christmas right now is in Middletown up through Sullivan County. The December 25 forecast is listed as snow showers with close to a 50 percent chance of snow at this early stage.

Hold Your Horses (Or Reindeer)

It's important to remember that ten-day forecasts are not promises. At this early stage, they're merely educated guesses that tend to change as Christmas gets closer.

Still, the fact that snow is even showing up this early is a very positive sign. If temperatures trend colder and that wintry mix leans more toward snow, parts of the Hudson Valley could wake up to a rare white Christmas.

For more detailed forecasts and traffic information as the holiday approaches, be sure to download our free app and turn on the appropriate alerts so you don't miss out on important updates.

