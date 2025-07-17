New York State Police said in a press release that on July 16, 2025, at approximately 7:49 AM, troopers responded to a reported sighting of a downed aircraft in a field located in the town of Berne, in Albany County.

Troopers say that a witness contacted 911 after observing a yellow aircraft from his residence. Troopers responded and located the pilot, Clifford A. Souza, 59, from Pattersonville, standing outside the aircraft. The investigation determined the incident occurred the previous evening, at approximately 7:04 PM.

New York State Police Investigate Small Plane Crash

Troopers say that Mr. Souza told them that after departing from Duanesburgh Airport, he conducted a low approach over a field to assess it as a potential landing site. During the approach, the aircraft’s wheels contacted tall grass, resulting in a loss of airspeed and performance.

Mr. Souza told troopers that he safely executed an emergency landing, during which the plane nosed over and came to rest inverted. He was not injured and was the sole occupant.

See Also: Lawsuit Filed in New York Claims Airline Served Ice Cream Sandwich That Was Too Cold

Due to darkness and the absence of any apparent hazards, troopers say that Mr. Souza left the scene with a friend, planning to return the next morning. The pilot did not immediately report the incident, having contacted a nearby property caretaker and determined the situation was not an emergency.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration responded to the scene. Troopers say that there is no indication of criminal activity. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The scene was turned over to the FAA and will be released to the pilot following their assessment.