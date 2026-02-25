New Yorkers Could See $2000 Refund For Paying ‘Illegal’ Tariffs

If the governor has her way, New Yorkers could soon see a big check in the mail.

It's not news that prices have skyrocketed after the government imposed tariffs on everything from clothing to cars to groceries. The tariffs that were promised to be paid by businesses wound up being passed straight to shoppers, leaving every household in New York footing the bill.

According to new estimates, the average New York family has paid about $1,751 in higher prices since the tariffs took effect last year. Now that the Supreme Court has ruled that the tariffs were illegal in the first place, Governor Kathy Hochul is demanding that the federal government issue refunds to every New Yorker.

The Governor says the total impact statewide adds up to more than $13.5 billion. In a statement, she called the tariffs “senseless and illegal” and said they acted as nothing more than a tax on consumers, small businesses and farmers.

Farmers Hit Especially Hard

New York farmers have seen costs skyrocket for fertilizer, equipment and other essentials. The state reports that more than 80% of agrochemical imports and 70% of farm machinery imports were subject to tariffs of 10% or higher. Some farms say they faced increases of up to $20,000 a year while also dealing with falling milk exports.

To help offset that damage, Governor Hochul has proposed $30 million in tariff relief for farmers as part of her 2026 State of the State plan.

Whether New Yorkers actually see a refund now depends on what happens in Washington. For families across the Hudson Valley, the possibility of getting nearly $2,000 back would certainly offer some financial relief.