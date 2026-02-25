Popular Hudson Valley Entertainment Complex Goes on the Market

A local hotspot for indoor games has been put on the market.

As we learned over the past few weeks, there's not a whole lot to do in the Hudson Valley when temperatures dip below zero and the snow is piled up to your knees. Just as local residents turn to indoor activities to pass the time, a popular entertainment complex has decided to put its business up for lease.

Newburgh, NY Business Goes Up for Lease

A destination for birthday parties, team building activities and after-work fun is now on the market in Newburgh. Locally owned and operated, Saxon Hall on Union Avenue across from the Newburgh Mall is listed for sale by Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Properties.

The axe-throwing venue has 10 lanes where customers can compete in hitting targets or sharpen their throwing skills. A state-of-the-art projection system allows players to experience games like tic-tac-toe or even throw axes at zombies. Aside from axe-throwing, Saxon Hall also has pool tables, arcade games and a huge bar.

Future Plans for Newburgh Axe-Throwing Venue

While the listing refers to Saxon Hall as a "former axe-throwing facility", the business's website and social media accounts are still active. A list of operating hours shows that the business is closed Monday through Thursday but is scheduled to open for the weekend. We attempted to reach out, but the phone number was not accepting messages. As of Wednesday, the business's website was still accepting prepaid online reservations.

According to the listing, the building's owner is looking for a new tenant who could repurpose the space for retail, a medical office or a new restaurant.

