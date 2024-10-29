This could be a case of taking the concept of brain freeze to a whole new level? A lawsuit was filed in New York recently accusing an airline of serving food the customer felt was way too cold. However, does this person have a valid claim? The case may be more involved than one might first think.

The suit says the plaintiff suffered an "oral injury" after biting into the snack which was allegedly frozen solid at the time. The woman who filed the lawsuit says she has since suffered “severe and permanent bodily injuries” after the flight from back in August.

Cleveland.com reports that the plaintiff is seeking a money judgment against the airline plus legal costs.

The Independent reports that a lawsuit was filed October 22 in the New York Eastern District Court by a New Jersey woman, claiming she was injured after biting into an ice cream sandwich. The incident stems from a JetBlue flight from New York City to Paris back in mid August, according to The Daily Mail.

People reports that the woman sued JetBlue after she allegedly sustained an “oral injury” when she bit into a Nightingale brand strawberry shortcake ice cream sandwich. The Daily Mail reports that the frozen treat caused the woman to fracture one of her teeth, as she was not warned 'of the dangerously cold temperature and solid state of the ice cream sandwich she was served.'

The Independent reports that the woman had to have her tooth pulled during an emergency procedure once landing in Paris. The complaint alleges that the alleged victim is still undergoing dental care due to sustaining the injury, and is still having to pay off her medical expenses.

