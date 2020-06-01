If you want to hear about something other than COVID-19 or nationwide protests, then here you go. Not a huge story by any means, but it's something that can hopefully break up some of the monotony of bad and negative news that seems to be everywhere nonstop.

This story actually comes from central New York and has to do with simple human error. After all, we all make mistakes.

Syracuse.com reports that the Baldwinsville Central School District misspelled its own name on their official absentee ballots that were mailed to residents. When folks across town received their ballots, it read Baldsinville, and not Baldwinsville. Oops. Baldinville would be up there with other places like Horseheads, Bath, or Big Flats when it comes to strange town names within the state.

Officials say not to correct the spelling or cross out the name, however, or it will invalidate the ballot.

Syracuse.com reports that the ballots that say Baldsinville are due June 9 at 5 P.M. And while it's a bit embarrassing, spelling can be a challenge for some. You do read our posts, don't you?

