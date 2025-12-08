The New York State Police provided an update in a recent press release, on the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run that occurred early Sunday morning in the Village of Baldwinsville.

Anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident or who may have additional information is asked to contact State Police at (315) 366 6000.

This case remains under active investigation and additional updates will be provided when appropriate, according to the New York State Police.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Hit and Run

On December 7, at approximately 5:50 AM, troopers report that they were dispatched for a report of a woman lying in the roadway. Responding units located the decedent in the eastbound driving lane.

Police say that she was deceased and had injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle. The caller was a passerby who did not witness the incident, says police.

Investigators learned the woman had been walking from a nearby Dunkin Donuts at approximately 5:39 AM. Surveillance video and interviews indicate it would have taken her about two minutes to walk from that location to where she was found. It does not appear she was dragged any significant distance.

The decedent has been identified as 53-year-old Tammy Langford-Michel of Baldwinsville.

State Police reports that they, along with help from deputies, were able to identify the vehicle believed to be involved. Investigators say they have located the vehicle and are interviewing the driver at this time. The investigation remains active.