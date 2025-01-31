New York State Police say that a serious crash Thursday afternoon lead to two people being airlifted to the hospital. The crash occurred on the New York State Thruway in the Hudson Valley area. Police say the crash caused delays in both directions as crews were on the scene assisting with the clean up.

An investigation into what exactly caused the crash is ongoing, says officials.

New York State Police Report Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash in Orange County

New York State Police said in a press release on January 30, at about 4:07 PM, troopers on the New York State Thruway responded to a rollover crash involving a tractor-trailer that occurred eastbound near Exit 27 in the town of Florida.

See Also: Crash Spills Three Thousand Gallons of Sewage Over Road in New York State

Officials say that the preliminary investigation determined that the tractor-trailer was traveling in the left lane when it veered onto the left-hand shoulder and rolled over. The truck was also carrying steel beams which spilled onto the median.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and a passenger were flown by helicopter to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, though luckily those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to police reports.

New York State Police say that the crash blocked the left lane, and there were heavy traffic delays in both directions.

See Also: Vehicle Crash in New York State Claims Life Of Dutchess County Woman

loading...

New York's Most Random World Records New York State is known for so many great things. But did you know New York holds some pretty crazy and totally random world records? Here's a taste: Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.