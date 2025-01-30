New York State Police say a crash early Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a Hudson Valley woman. An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to officials. Not only did the crash take the life of a local woman, but also a young dog, according to police.

According to the New York State Department of Health, on average there were 292 deaths each year due to motor vehicle traffic-related injuries among vehicle occupants, killing 1.6 of every 100,000 New Yorkers. The rates were highest for men and New Yorkers ages 65 and older, followed by New Yorkers ages 20-24, according to statistics.

Vehicle Crash in New York State Claims Life Of Dutchess County Woman

New York State Police said in a press release that on January 28, at about 12:50 PM, troopers responded to a reported personal injury collision on I-90 eastbound, near Exit 9 in the town of East Greenbush, New York.

See Also: The Most Dangerous Road in New York State Runs Through the Hudson Valley

Troopers say that a preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old man from of Pleasant Valley, was traveling eastbound when it veered off the right shoulder, struck a tree, overturned, and came to rest in the woods along the highway.

A passenger in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to officials. Also, an eight-week-old puppy was found in the vehicle and was transported to East Greenbush Animal Hospital, where the dog sadly succumbed to its injuries.

New York State Police have identified the woman who died in the crash as 72-year-old Irene D. Pearl of Pleasant Valley, New York.