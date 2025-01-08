Smell anything foul in the area? Officials say a truck hit another truck that was carrying sewage Tuesday afternoon, causing the wastewater to spill out all over the road. Unfortunately, the man driving the truck that caused the initial crash was said to be suicidal, according to 911 dispatchers.

The crash shut down the area for around two hours, as the enormous cleanup effort was underway. However, despite the cleanup, The Post Standard reports that the "foul smell of sewage" lingered near the area for hours.

Crash Spills Three Thousand Gallons of Sewage Over Road in New York State

A spokesperson for the Syracuse Police Department says that pickup crashed into the back of a sewage truck early Tuesday afternoon. The crash caused the second truck to spill over 3,000 gallons of waste on to the street, according to The Post Standard.

The man who was driving the pickup told dispatchers he was suicidal, and had allegedly run a stop sign before the crash. The Post Standard reports that the pickup driver then tried to run from police, though was apprehended and taken to the hospital.

The road was reopened around two hours later. The smell of sewage was reported to still be lingering around the vicinity, though.

There was no word from authorities if the driver of the sewage truck sustained any injuries.

