It's not every day that law enforcement from New York makes the jump across state lines to carry out an investigation but occasionally it is required when the call for law enforcement is made. That is exactly what happened earlier this week when members of the New York State Troopers responded to an accident just over the border in New Jersey.

Fatal Crash on I-87

The accident occurred earlier this week on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, in the Town of West Nyack, New Jersey, just over the New York/New Jersey border. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the accident was a collision involving a pedestrian and another vehicle between exits 12 and 13 on I-87.

The incident was called in and New York State Police Thruway responded at approximately 9:55pm. Once on the scene, State Police began a preliminary investigation.

In the release it states that three vehicles were in separate incidents that lead to the fatal collision. One vehicle was being driven by 55-year old Saul Clark of Paterson, New Jersey when he was involved in "minor collision" with another vehicle. Neither the other vehicle involved in the collision or the other vehicles driver were identified in the release.

Following the minor collision, Clark exited his vehicle with the intention to inspect the amount of damage done. Upon exiting, Clark was then struck by another vehicle, a 2018 Ford SUV driven by 30-year old Jasmine McCoy of Nyack.

The collision resulted in the 55-year old Clark, being gravely injured and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

New York State Police Investigation

At this time, the investigation by the New York State Police has not concluded, rather it is still "on-going".

In their investigation, the NYSP are seeking the help of the public. Specifically the NYSP are asking for any individuals who may have witnessed the accident to contact them with that information.

For anyone with information, they can contact the New York State Police Middletown at 845-344-5300. In addition the NYSP also provided the reference number for this case and investigation. That reference RMS number is NY2400835824.

