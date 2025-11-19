New York State Police said in a press release that on November 17, at approximately 3:52 PM, troopers responded to a tractor-trailer versus passenger vehicle collision on State Route 73 in the town of Keene, in Essex County.

An investigation determined that a white 2024 Freightliner tractor-trailer, operated by a 35-year-old man from Clifton Park, was traveling east on Route 73 when he lost control due to slush on the roadway. The trailer jackknifed and entered the westbound lane.

New York State Police Investigate Fatal Crash Caused By Slush

Troopers say that a blue 2022 Ford Escape, operated by a 57-year-old woman of Saranac Lake, with passenger Beverly A. Pickreign, age 84, also of Saranac Lake, was traveling westbound and was unable to avoid the jackknifed tractor-trailer, resulting in a collision.

See Also: Trucker Driver In New York State Suffers Emergency Leading to Crash

A vehicle traveling behind the women, a blue 2018 Toyota Scion, attempted to avoid the crash. The vehicle made slight contact with the tractor-trailer before continuing off the roadway and coming to rest after striking a rock wall, says police.

Local fire and rescue personnel responded and evaluated all involved parties. Police say that the truck driver and the occupants in the Toyota were uninjured.

The elderly woman in the Ford Escape was transported to the hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

The 57-year-old was unresponsive at the scene. The Essex County Coroner responded and pronounced her deceased. New York State Police have identified the victim as Tracy L. Mauler of Saranac Lake, New York.