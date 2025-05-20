State officials are once again reminding the public over New York's Move Over Law after a police vehicle was struck on a main route. The pictures of the crash were posted to the New York State Police Facebook page, depicting the results of the collision.

The Governor's Traffic Safety Committee that says on their website that it is state law that "all drivers take precautions, including slowing down and moving over, to avoid a crash with any vehicle stopped along the roadway."

New York State implemented the Move Over Law in 2010 to "prevent collisions with emergency vehicles that were stopped on the roadway. " The website says that law has been expanded several times to also cover hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles, and tow trucks.

In 2023, the law was expanded again to cover all vehicles stopped on the roadway.

New York State Police Cruiser Hit By Truck [PICS]

The New York State Police posted on their Facebook page that a State Police vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer on I-390 in Dansville while a trooper was conducting a traffic stop. The page says that the trooper was thankfully outside of the vehicle at the time and no injuries were reported.

New York State Police say that the incident is a "stark reminder of the importance of traffic safety and the Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and move over for emergency and highway vehicles stopped roadside."