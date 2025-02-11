New York State Police say they arrested a man who was driving erratically on a major state route late Friday. State and local police had announced that they were stepping up their presence over Super Bowl weekend to be on the lookout for impaired or distracted drivers.

In 2024, New York State Police announced the arrests of 139 people for DWI and investigated 245 crashes, during their Super Bowl weekend crackdown. Unfortunately, New York's Hudson Valley once again led the state for alleged DWI arrests.

New York State Police Arrest Man On Route 17 They Say Was "All Over the Roadway"

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 7, at approximately 10:05 PM., troopers arrested a 24-year-old man from Endicott for the misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated.

A trooper on patrol reported that they heard a 911 radio transmission about a vehicle that was reported to be “all over the roadway” nearly striking another vehicle while on State Route 17. The vehicle was said to have been observed by an Owego Police Officer, as it allegedly failed to maintain its lane and committing other vehicle and traffic infractions.

Troopers reports that when they arrived, the suspect was observed displaying characteristics commonly associated with impairment. After an investigation on scene, police say they arrested the man.

The suspect was transported for processing and issued appearance tickets. He is due back in court n late February.