Popular Landmark Just Outside the Hudson Valley Demolished [Video]

Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah, New Jersey was demolished in controlled implosion over this past weekend.

When traveling from the Hudson Valley on Route 17 heading towards New Jersey, the popular landmark Sheraton Crossroads Hotel could be seen as you look out over to your left. It was a welcome sight for decades for many including me while traveling to numerous concerts in the New Jersey area, and for football fans heading out to MetLife Stadium.

The Sheraton Crossroads Hotel in Mahwah, New Jersey, was a prominent landmark for nearly four decades before its closure in December 2023 and subsequent demolition in May 2025. Opened in October 1987, the 22-story glass-and-steel hotel was the tallest building in Mahwah and a popular venue for events, including weddings and corporate gatherings. Its distinctive design and location near the New Jersey–New York border made it a recognizable feature along Route 17.

In December 2023, the hotel closed its doors permanently, with plans announced to replace it with two large warehouses totaling approximately 1.7 million square feet. This redevelopment was part of a broader trend in the region, where the demand for industrial space has led to the transformation of former hotel and office properties into logistics centers. The site, spanning 140 acres at the intersection of Routes 17, 87, and 287, was previously the location of a Ford Motor Company assembly plant.

Controlled Implosion of Sheraton Crossroads Hotel

The past Saturday, May 10 the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel was demolished in a controlled implosion, drawing hundreds of spectators. The demolition was coordinated by multiple agencies and was heard in surrounding areas, including parts of New Jersey and Montebello, New York. The site remains under redevelopment, with plans for industrial use, though specific details and timelines are still being finalized .Rockland Report shard video on social media of the controlled implosion which can be seen below courtesy of Township of Mahwah.

The closure and demolition of the Sheraton Crossroads Hotel marked the end of an era for Mahwah, with many residents expressing nostalgia for the building that had been a central part of the community for decades.

