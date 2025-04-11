New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Destroying Toilets

Police say a man in New York state was arrested and charged with 2nd degree criminal mischief, after he allegedly caused damage to toilets. The arrest came on Wednesday, though officials say that the incidents occurred over a period of a couple of months earlier this year.

The latest damage is not to be confused with another incident from early 2024. The Post Standard had previously reported that a 20-year-old Liverpool, NY suspect had been charged with using an explosive device to blow up a porta potty.

Court records indicate that the blast was so severe that it sent debris scattered more than forty feet away from the area.

The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office report that have arrested a 32-year-old Burnt Hills man and charged him with criminal mischief in the second degree.

CBS reports that the alleged bowl blaster is accused of intentionally causing damage to toilets at the Saratoga County Jail on three separate occasions while incarcerated. WNYT reports that the alleged tales of toilet terror happened in February and March.

Investigators say that the incidents caused over $1,500 worth of damage.

CBS News reports that the suspect was arraigned in the Milton Town Court (Saratoga County) and has been returned to county jail pending further proceedings.

