Millions of users worldwide post on social media everyday, hoping to create content that can entertain and draw revenue though clicks, But while there are many highly creative people posting and sharing worthwhile videos and pictures, others resort to more crass tactics for attention.

A New York state man was charged Tuesday after offcials say he blew up a portable toilet back in May. Court records indicate that the blast was so severe that it sent debris scattered more than forty feet away from the area.

Police say the incident was being filmed as part of a social media stunt.

See Also: New York Man Bitten By Snake He Found in His Bathtub

According to the Law Offices of Stephen A. Bilkis & Associates, criminal mischief in the first degree is the most serious criminal mischief crime. It is a class B felony, and carries a possible sentence of up to 25 years in prison, according to the website.

New York State Man Charged After Blowing Up Porta Potty

The Post Standard reports that a 20-year-old Liverpool, NY man was charged Tuesday with using an explosive device to blow up a porta potty in May 2024.

Officers said they found what was left of the destroyed portable bathroom early morning May 19 on Williams Beach in Cicero.

Court papers say that the suspect and an unidentified accomplice recorded themselves blowing up the toilet, and posting it on Snapchat. The Cicero Police Chief said that officers were unable to identify the specific explosive device because it was destroyed in the blast.

The suspect has been charged with with first-degree criminal mischief, according to a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

See Also: New York State Man Arrested For Burglary After Asking to Use the Bathroom