An attempted pitstop has cost one New York state man.

State Police say the suspect is facing a slew of charges including; Burglary in the third degree, Grand Larceny in the third degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree, as well as Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree.

Seems the guy just wanted to use the bathroom? Or, did he really?

New York State Man Allegedly Found With Stolen Property

The New York State Police said in a press release that troopers responded to a home in Schaghticoke, NY, for a suspicious person complaint the morning of December 16.

State Police said that an investigation determined that a person reportedly arrived at the location and requested to use the homeowner’s bathroom. The homeowner, who did not know the stranger, wisefully denied him entry.

Police did not indicate if the man in question really had to go or not, though he could have just used this as a excuse to gain entry to the home? State Police also said the same person was also witnessed looking into neighboring vehicles.

See Also: Two New York State Men Found With Stolen ATVs in Truck That Also Happened To Be Stolen

Officials say the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old Johnsonville man, then attempted to leave on a 2003 Honda ATV. but the property owner prevented him from starting the ATV until police arrived.

See Also: New York State DMV Issues Reminder to Riders

An investigation discovered the ATV did not belong to man, and determined that it had been reportedly stolen from a nearby garage the same day, says police. State Police said that while being taken into custody, the suspect was found to possess a controlled substance.

The suspect was arrested and transported for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket, and is due back in court in January.