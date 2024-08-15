Police say a New York state man died Tuesday morning after a freak accident at a scrap yard where he was employed. An investigation into the matter revealed that one of the man's coworkers accidently struck a cement wall, which caused it to become unstable and fall.

Deaths On the Job in New York State

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were a total of 247 fatal occupational injuries in New York state in 2021. The Bureau says there were 5,190 total fatal injuries, including all sectors, according to 2021 numbers across the country.

New York State Man Dies After Cement Wall Falls On Him

Finger Lakes 1 reports that a man died at work, in the Village of Bath, when a cement wall fell on top of him. Police say an investigation showed that another worker was cleaning up scrap metal from a previous fire, and accidentally struck the cement wall with heavy equipment.

The wall fell on top of the victim, and he was later pronounced deceased at the scene, according to police.

Finger Lakes 1 reports that the victim has been identified as Gerald C. Cleveland of Bath, New York. Police say OHSA is conducting a further investigation into the incident.

New York State Woman Dies After Riding Mower Falls on Top of Her

An accident that happened in the same part of the state in November 2023, claimed the life of a New York woman.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office had said that a woman from Victor, NY was killed last fall when she was pinned underneath a riding mower.

WROC reports that an investigation said the woman went off a 5-foot retaining wall while mowing the grass last November. The machinery then landed on top of her, pinning her to the ground, says police.

The lawnmower caused the woman to suffer internal injuries, and she was pronounced dead by the local coroner, reports WROC.

To put that into perspective, the weight of a riding mower can vary considerably, though many models weigh up to 500 pounds, says the website Sawinery.