New York State Man Crushed by Motor Home in Freak Accident

A freak accident has claimed the life of a New York state man Monday afternoon. Police said the roadside incident shut down traffic on one of the state's more well-traveled highways, as officials investigated the tragic scene.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says an auto worker was pulled over on the side of the road changing a tire, when the accident happened. Officials say the incident took place Monday afternoon, around 5 o'clock, on State Route 21 in Canandaigua.

Freak Accident Claims the Life of Upstate New York Man

WHAM says that while the man was attempting to change the tire, a motor home. that was being hauled, suddenly fell off its jack and trapped him underneath the vehicle.

Deputies say the 38-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene. WROC says that a part of Route 21 was closed for about four hours Monday, as officials from several departments responded to and investigated the scene.

Investigators say the victim has been identified as Jarod Brown, who is from the village of Dundee in Yates County.

An accident that happened in the same part of the state in November 2023, claimed the life of a New York woman.

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office had said that a woman from Victor, NY was killed last fall when she was pinned underneath a riding mower.

WROC reports that an investigation said the woman went off a 5-foot retaining wall while mowing the grass last November. The machinery then landed on top of her, pinning her to the ground, says police.

The lawnmower caused the woman to suffer internal injuries, and she was pronounced dead by the local coroner, reports WROC.

To put that into perspective, the weight of a riding mower can vary considerably, though many models weigh up to 500 pounds, says the website Sawinery.