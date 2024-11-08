New York State Man Charged With Aggravated DWI After Hitting Telephone Pole

Police say a man in New York state has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a Thursday afternoon crash. The suspect was said to been have driving nearly two and a half times over the BAC at the time, according to offcials.

The arrest comes shortly after New York State Police conducted their annual DWI Halloween Enforcement campaign, where troopers arrested 176 people for DWI and investigated 964 accidents, which resulted in three fatalities.

However, state and local offcials will still be extra vigilant as we approach the holiday season, where a record amount of travelers are expected too be on the roads.

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 7, troopers arrested a 26-year-old man from Malone, NY, for driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operations 1st, and aggravated DWI.

State Police said that Thursday afternoon, troopers responded to an area in the town of Malone for a one car rollover accident. An investigation determined a 2011 gray Jeep, driven by the suspect, failed to navigate a curve, exited the roadway, and then struck a telephone pole causing the vehicle to overturn.

The suspect was not injured from the accident, though police say a further investigation determined he was showing signs of impairment. Troopers said they administered SFST's which the man failed.

The suspect was arrested and transported, where he provided a positive breath sample of a .19% BAC. which is over two and half times New York's legal limit of 0.08%.

The man was released, and is due back in court in December.

