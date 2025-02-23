An alleged repeat drunk driving offender has been arrested again, according to authorities. New York State Police say a man was arrested after an altercation took place while he was driving. Offcials say the man ended up crashing his vehicle during the dispute with a passenger Friday night.

Police say the man from New York state is suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time. Sources say the same suspect has "multiple previous DWI convictions" in the past ten years alone.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Crashing in Snowbank

New York State Police said in a press release that on February 14, at about 8:35 PM., troopers in Mayfield responded to the reports of a dispute. The investigation determined a that a 36-year-old man from Northville was involved in an altercation with a victim while he was operating a vehicle in the area of Scriber Hill Road.

Troopers say that during the altercation, the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a snowbank. The victim was injured during the dispute, fled the scene, and contacted 911. Troopers said that they located the vehicle unoccupied and still stuck in the snowbank.

The suspect was located in a nearby home where he was arrested for 3rd degree assault, Driving While Intoxicated, and other violations. The man was transported to for processing, where the suspect refused to provide a sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood, according to troopers.

New York State Police report that further investigation discovered that the suspect has had multiple previous DWI convictions in the last ten years. The man was arraigned at the Hope Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

The press release did not state the extent f the victim's injuries.