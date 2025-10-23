A New York state man is facing serious charges, including 2nd degree vehicular assault, after officials say he intently rammed his vehicle into pedestrians outside a Walmart store.

The 34-year-old suspect was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court where he was remanded to the county correctional facility in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond.

New York State Man Arrested For Allegedly Hitting Pedestrians At Walmart

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 17, troopers and sheriff's deputies arrested a Gansevoort man gayer he allegedly crashed his vehicle.

Troopers said that they responded to a Walmart in Wilton for the report of a disturbance. The investigation determined that the suspect had been stopped by an employee as he was reportedly attempting to exit the store with merchandise he had not paid for.

Troopers say that the merchandise he was carrying was recovered, but the suspect then left the store wearing merchandise he had allegedly not paid for. He remained in the parking lot for a short period and engaged in a verbal altercation with an employee of the business.

Following the argument, police say the suspect entered a vehicle and reportedly drove it intentionally into pedestrians standing near the entry to the business, and struck two employees with the vehicle.

Both pedestrians sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect fled the location, though deputies located the suspect and his crashed vehicle off a nearby roadway.

The suspect was transported for processing, where police say he refused to provide a breath sample to determine the alcohol content of his blood. A blood sample was later taken at a hospital and is awaiting laboratory testing to determine the drug and alcohol content of his blood.