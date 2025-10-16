Law enforcement reports that a man from New York state has been charged with driving while intoxicated after an early morning crash. Police say the suspect's charged were upped to felonies after they say the man was a repeat drunk driving offender, and was driving without a license.

Cases such as this are another reason some advocated have called for even stricter punishments for those caught driving while impaired, particularly those arrested multiple times for the same offense .

New York State Police had previously reported through a press release that on October 1, troopers arrested a 30-year-old resident of Crown Point, for reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, following a prior conviction.

New York State Man Charged With Felony DWI After Allegedly Driving In Ditch

New York State Police said in a press release that on October 15, at approximately 1:34 AM, troopers arrested a 55-year-old man from Cincinnatus, New York for the Class “E” felony of Driving While Intoxicated (with a previous conviction), two counts of the Class “E” felony of Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the first degree and the misdemeanor of Circumventing an Interlock Device.

A trooper said they were was dispatched by the county 911 center to a report of a crash in the town of Virgil where he found a 2012 Dodge pick-up truck stuck in the ditch.

The trooper said that the suspect originally identified himself by a different name, but that they were able determine that he was in fact the suspect, and that he displayed characteristics associated with impairment.

After an investigation on scene, the man was arrested, and transported where troopers determined that he had previously convicted of DWI, has a revoked driver’s license and was operating a vehicle without a court-ordered ignition interlock device.

The suspect was processed and turned over the county jail for centralized arraignment.