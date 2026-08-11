The Hudson Valley is getting a Partial Solar Eclipse Wednesday; here’s when you should look up AND how to do it safely.

The Hudson Valley is getting a front-row seat to Wednesday afternoon’s partial solar eclipse, although I’m a little jealous of everyone in Europe getting the full experience.

On Wednesday, August 12, the Moon will pass directly in front of the Sun, creating a total solar eclipse in parts of Greenland, Iceland and Spain. Here in New York, we’ll only get a partial eclipse, but it should still be worth stepping outside for.

When can you see it in the Hudson Valley?

In Poughkeepsie, the partial eclipse will begin around 1:03 p.m., reach its maximum at about 1:52 p.m., and wrap up around 2:39 p.m. At its peak, roughly 21% of the Sun will be covered by the Moon, offering some of the best viewing in the state.

Upstate New York gets varying degrees of the eclipse. Albany will see about 13% coverage, with the maximum occurring around 1:50 p.m. New York City will see roughly 9%.

So, if you’re in the Hudson Valley, you actually get a slightly better show than folks farther south.

Meanwhile, Europe gets the good stuff

This is where I’m jealous.

People in parts of Iceland and Spain will experience totality, meaning the Moon will completely cover the Sun for a brief period. NASA says totality begins in Reykjavík at 5:48 p.m. local time and reaches Spain later that evening.

PLEASE DON'T JUST LOOK UP

Even during a partial eclipse, you cannot safely look directly at the Sun.

NASA recommends using proper solar eclipse glasses or a safe solar viewer.

solar eclipse viewing April 8, 2024/Jana Deak solar eclipse viewing April 8, 2024/Jana Deak

Regular sunglasses aren't enough, and don't look through binoculars, a camera or a telescope unless it has a properly fitted solar filter.

Remember the last one?

The last total solar eclipse visible from the Northeast was April 8, 2024, when the path of totality crossed parts of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. This time around, New York is outside the path of totality.

solar eclipse April 8, 2024/Jana Deak solar eclipse April 8, 2024/Jana Deak

So grab those eclipse glasses, find a spot with a clear view of the sky and take a couple of minutes Wednesday afternoon to watch the Moon take a bite out of the Sun.

And then, if you're still awake later that night, there's another celestial show waiting: the Perseid meteor shower peaks overnight into Thursday morning.