Pancake lovers in Fishkill, the wait is over.

The Village Pancake Factory is officially opening its new Fishkill location Wednesday, August 12, bringing its over-the-top pancakes, giant milkshakes, burgers and cocktails to Route 9.

Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill

The new restaurant is located at 1099 Route 9, in the former Hudson Ribs & Fish/BarVino space. The business has been teasing the new location for months while the property underwent a major renovation.

The project included extensive exterior improvements and new signage.

And if the name sounds familiar, there's a reason. The Village Pancake Factory has already built a following at its Pleasant Valley location, and previously operated a second location inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The Fishkill restaurant now becomes the business's second active location.

Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill

Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill

Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill

Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill Village Pancake Factory; Fishkill

We got a sneak peek during the soft opening last week, and let's just say this isn't exactly the place to visit if you're looking for a sensible little breakfast. Everything is over the top and honestly... I didn't hate that.

The menu features more than 30 varieties of pancakes and waffles, including gluten-free options, along with omelets, breakfast platters, burgers, salads and plenty more- like a whole "our fries" section with variations you have to see to believe.

According to the restaurant's latest announcement, the Fishkill location opens Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.