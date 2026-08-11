Village Pancake Factory Opens New Fishkill Location
Pancake lovers in Fishkill, the wait is over.
The Village Pancake Factory is officially opening its new Fishkill location Wednesday, August 12, bringing its over-the-top pancakes, giant milkshakes, burgers and cocktails to Route 9.
The new restaurant is located at 1099 Route 9, in the former Hudson Ribs & Fish/BarVino space. The business has been teasing the new location for months while the property underwent a major renovation.
The project included extensive exterior improvements and new signage.
And if the name sounds familiar, there's a reason. The Village Pancake Factory has already built a following at its Pleasant Valley location, and previously operated a second location inside the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The Fishkill restaurant now becomes the business's second active location.
We got a sneak peek during the soft opening last week, and let's just say this isn't exactly the place to visit if you're looking for a sensible little breakfast. Everything is over the top and honestly... I didn't hate that.
The menu features more than 30 varieties of pancakes and waffles, including gluten-free options, along with omelets, breakfast platters, burgers, salads and plenty more- like a whole "our fries" section with variations you have to see to believe.
According to the restaurant's latest announcement, the Fishkill location opens Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.