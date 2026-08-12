Dutchess County may not have taken home New York's biggest wine trophy this year, but two local wineries still had plenty to celebrate.

The 2026 New York Wine Classic wrapped up this week, and while the Governor's Cup went to Ryan William Vineyard in the Finger Lakes and Weis Vineyards was named Winery of the Year, the Hudson Valley was very much part of the celebration.

In fact, two Dutchess County wineries landed among the biggest winners of the competition, each earning a 97-point score and a Platinum Medal.

Both local wineries won Best of Category honors:

Milea Family Wines: Best Sparkling Wine

Milea Family Wines in Staatsburg took home Best Sparkling Wine for its Hudson Valley Vineyards Right Bank Blanc de Blancs.

The wine scored 97 points, earning both a Platinum Medal and the title of Best Traditional Method Sparkling Wine.

The winery's Right Bank sparkling wines have been getting attention before, too. The inaugural release of the Right Bank Blanc de Blancs was also named Best Sparkling Wine at the 2025 New York Wine Classic.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery: Best Red Wine

Millbrook's 2024 Cabernet Franc Clone 623 scored 97 points, earning a Platinum Medal, Best Red Wine and Best Cabernet Franc honors.

The winery has become one of the Hudson Valley's best-known wine destinations, with tastings, events and its distinctive Dutch-style building overlooking the vineyard.

And the Big Winner Is...

The Governor's Cup, the top wine award in the competition, went to Ryan William Vineyard's 2025 Pinot Blanc, which scored 97 points.

Weis Vineyards was named Winery of the Year for the third consecutive year and fourth time overall.

The competition is no small tasting-room contest, with more than 100 wineries submitted more than 700 wines, and judging handled by an expert panel of industry professionals through the Beverage Testing Institute.

Full list of 2026 New York Wine Classic Winners

The 2026 competition awarded 14 Platinum, 282 Gold, 296 Silver and 106 Bronze medals.