WPDH is celebrating 50 years of rock in the Hudson Valley, and we’re throwing a party to remember! We’re giving away a FREE pair of tickets to see the legendary 38 Special live at the Dutchess County Fair on Wednesday, August 26th. Even better, your tickets also include admission to the fair!

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

For five decades, WPDH has been bringing the biggest rock hits, legendary artists, and unforgettable moments to listeners throughout the Hudson Valley. Now, we’re celebrating 50 years on the air with one of Southern rock’s most beloved bands. 38 Special is known for classic hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up in You,” and “Rockin’ Into the Night,” making them the perfect soundtrack for a night of live music and celebration.

Your tickets don’t just get you into the concert—they also include admission to the Dutchess County Fair, giving you the chance to enjoy all the excitement the fair has to offer before the show. Come celebrate 50 years of WPDH, enjoy a day at the fair, and rock out with 38 Special!

Tickets are on sale now through the Dutchess County Fair, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a FREE pair of tickets, including fair admission!