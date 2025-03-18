Police say that employees at a Dunkin' Donuts restaurant in New York state got a little more than they bargained for after a customer shared with them something that should not be shared. Law enforcement reports that a male suspect pulled up through the store's drive-thru window and exposed himself.

New York State Man Allegedly Exposed Himself To Dunkin' Employees

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have arrested a 26-year-old man from Fort Plain. The alleged incident happened March 4, as WNYT reports that the suspect came through the the drive-thru of a Dunkin' Donuts location in Palatine Bridge, New York.

See Also: Police Say New York Woman Filmed Herself Naked at Hudson Valley McDonald's

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the the suspect "exposed himself in a lewd manner by showing his genitals." WNYT reports that the suspect was arrested March 17 on a warrant. The alleged Dunkin flasher has been charged with misdemeanor public lewdness, according to WNYT.

See Also: Naked Women Who Lead Police on Chase in Florida Are From New York's Hudson Valley

Top 5 Things Never to Be Done Naked

New York State Man Allegedly Tries To "Surf" With Pickup Truck

WROC had reported back in 2024 that a Bridgeport, NY man allegedly drove his pickup truck into the ocean in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The incident happened Tuesday, as the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office says the 49-year-old man drove onto the closed beach without paying tolls.

Get our free mobile app

The Sheriff's Office was happy to share the footage on their Facebook page.

The Sheriff's Office says that the man also drove around a gate with a Do Not Enter sign. So what was this man's excuse when he was apprehended by deputies?

It’s not my fault the truck don’t surf!

The Sheriff’s Office says the New York man was arrested and charged with failing to pay an access fee to bring his vehicle to the beach. WROC says he also was charged with charges of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.

Apparently, no one ever told this guy that salt water is really bad for vehicles.

See Also: Man Tries To 'Walk' On Water From Florida to New York, Fails Miserably