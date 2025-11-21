New York State Police said in a press release that on November 20, at approximately 8:00 PM, troopers responded to State Highway 56 in the town of Potsdam, New York for a two-car motor vehicle collision.

An investigation determined that a blue 2014 Subaru Forester operated by a 19-year-old woman from Queensbury, was traveling north on Highway 56. Police say when she was slowing to make a turn, a black 2015 Subaru, operated by a 46-year-old woman from Norwood, was traveling behind the first vehicle.

Police say as the second person was following too closely, they sideswiped the 19-year-old's vehicle, and both vehicles eventually came to rest off the roadway.

the 19-year-old was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

New York State Woman Charged With DWI After Crash

While interviewing person they caused the crash, troopers report they observed signs of impairment. Sobriety tests were administered, which troopers say the driver failed.

The 46-year-old female suspect was arrested and transported, where troopers say she complained of shoulder pain related to the crash. She was transported to hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and later released. The suspect was then returned to barracks to complete processing.

The Queensbury woman was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and issued multiple tickets. She was arraigned, released, and is due back in court at a later date.

Man Arrested For Alleged DWI/Leandra's Law in New York 's Hudson Valley

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 17, at approximately 12:01 Am, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a southbound vehicle on State Route 22 in the Town of Dover for traffic law violations.

During the stop, the operator, identified as a 28-year-old man from of Pawling displayed signs of intoxication. Further investigation revealed that two children, ages 2 and 9, were in the vehicle at the time of the stop, according to reports.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to Dover for processing. He submitted to a chemical breath test, which resulted in a BAC of 0.10%. The children were safely released to a sober third party.

Following the investigation, the suspect was charged with aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16/Leandra’s Law, which is a Class E felony

The suspect was issued tickets and is ue back in court in December.

Leandra's Law is a New York state law that strengthens penalties for driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle. The law was named after 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed on the Henry Hudson Parkway in October 2009.