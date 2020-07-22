NY State Senate Votes to Ban Sale of Animals in Pet Stores

Correction: This story originally stated that New York banned the sale of animals in pet stores. The New York State Senate voted to ban the sale of animals in pet stores, but the measure has yet to be voted on by the New York State Assembly or signed into law.

There was a time or may have wanted that puppy or kitten you'd see in the window at your local pet store. However, animal advocates have been calling for an end to the sale of animals in pets stores for quite some time. On Tuesday, the end came into sight.

Syracuse.com is reporting that the New York state Senate voted to ban the sale of animals in pet stores, State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Michael Gianaris from Queens introduced the bill earlier this year, though the vote only happened now due to delays brought on by the CPOVID-19 pandemic.

With so many good animals in need of rescue, there is no need for pet stores to sell animals that predominantly come from abusive puppy and kitten mills. Our four-legged companions should be treated with respect, not like commodities.

Some store owners have argued that the move will destroy their business. Others say the move could encourage some to purchase pets online, where there is no regulation. Proponents, however, say the new law will aim to stop puppy and kitten mills from shipping dogs to pet stores.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: