Flaming drinks are simply cocktails or mixed drinks that "contain flammable alcohol that is ignited before drinking". While there is no definitive count of actual injuries caused by flaming drinks, anytime there is an open flame you can run the risk of getting hurt. This risk is amplified if the server and/or patron doesn't know what they're doing.

Police say a woman in New York state was hospitalized after she was burnt by a drink that had been lit on fire at a restaurant. Two other individuals were also burned from the fire and treated on the scene, according to offcials. Police told WBNG that an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Woman in New York State Burned By Flaming Drink

The Post Standard reports that A 20-year-old woman has been hospitalized in Upstate New York after being burned by a flaming drink at a bar. WBNG says that the incident occurred on Friday night at Courtside Bar & Grill in Binghamton.

A report from the City of Binghamton Police Department says that around 10:45 PM, officers arrived at the establishment to find three people suffering from burn-related injuries.

The police report, posted at WBNG, said that a 20-year-old was served a drink that had been lit on fire before being served. The woman being served the drink "suffered serious injuries from it combusting, causing a significant spurt of fire", according to WBNG.

The Post Standard says the unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital for immediate treatment, and then transferred to Upstate Medical in Syracuse. Police say that they have charged a 28-year-old Vestal woman with unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under the age of 21.