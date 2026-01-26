State Police report more than 400 crashes during the snow storm
- 377 property damage crashes
- 27 injury crashes
- 0 fatal crashes
- 444 disabled or abandoned vehicles
Crashes Before the Storm
January 23, 2026, 2:55 p.m.:
New York State Police in Orange County responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of State Route 284 and County Road 22 in the town of Minisink.
According to police, a 2014 Jeep, driven by Joshua R. Stevens, 25, of Westtown, NY, was traveling north on State Route 284 when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Western Star tri-axle dump truck head-on.
Stevens was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries.
The operator of the dump truck, Michael Fasce, 38, of Wurtsboro, NY, was not injured, according to police.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Greenville at (845) 344-5300.
January 23, 2026, 12:56 p.m.:
Snowy Scenes in the Hudson Valley after 24-hour storm
