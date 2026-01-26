New York State Police Monday released a report of the incidents they responded to during the weekend snowstorm. Zero fatalities were reported, despite more than 400 crashes since Saturday.

Since the storm began Saturday, New York State Police responded to:

377 property damage crashes

27 injury crashes

0 fatal crashes

444 disabled or abandoned vehicles

State Police also remind drivers to "slow down, leave extra space, and avoid unnecessary travel when conditions are poor."

Crashes Before the Storm

January 23, 2026, 2:55 p.m.: New York State Police in Orange County responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of State Route 284 and County Road 22 in the town of Minisink. According to police, a 2014 Jeep, driven by Joshua R. Stevens, 25, of Westtown, NY, was traveling north on State Route 284 when it crossed into the southbound lane and struck a 2018 Western Star tri-axle dump truck head-on. Stevens was pronounced deceased at the scene due to his injuries. The operator of the dump truck, Michael Fasce, 38, of Wurtsboro, NY, was not injured, according to police. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Greenville at (845) 344-5300. January 23, 2026, 12:56 p.m.:

New York State Police in Highland responded to a two-car crash near Route 9W and Mahoney Road in the town of Marlboro.

According to police, a 2010 Honda, driven by Isaiah D. Towne, 25, of Montgomery, NY. was traveling north on State Route 9W when his car left the lane of travel where it struck a snowbank and then upon attempting to re-enter it overcorrected and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a 2023 Kia.

Towne was extricated from the vehicle but succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Kia Angela A. Freeborn, 74, of Marlboro, NY, was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Medical Center with serious injuries and is listed in stable condition as of Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation at State Police Highland at (845) 344-5300