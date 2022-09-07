Every New York Sex Offender Must Do These 5 Things

You hear about sex offenders across the state, and you know that they are required to do a few things, but do they? How can you find out if there is a sex offender living near you?

What must each and every sex offender do in New York State? Believe it or not, they are required to do certain things, and some for the rest of their lives. What is the difference between a Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 sex offender?

Get our free mobile app

What is the difference between the different levels of sex offenders in New York State?

Handcuffs And Fingerprints BlakeDavidTaylor loading...

There are three levels of sex offenders, each one reflecting their crimes, and what the court thinks their potential of re-offense of their crime.

Level 1, the lowest risk

Level 2, there is a moderate risk

Level 3, the highest risk

What are the sex offenders required to do in New York State?

Courtroom. artisteer loading...

Each sex offender is required to be in contact with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service (DCJS).

No more than 10 days after moving, they must notify the DCJS of their new address. The DCJS must know where they live at all times.

The offender needs to notify the DCJS of any school that they are attending, living at, working at, or for, within 10 days of it happening.

The offenders need to let their DCJS rep know about all their email addresses, internet service providers, and all of their screen names.

Depending on the level of offender, (every year or every 3 years) they will also need to report to the local police department, to have a current photograph on file.

Level 2 and Level 3 offenders must also report where they work, address and employer to the DCJS. Police can also just randomly double check this as well.

Level 3 offenders are also required to notify every 90 days, of their address, even if they have not moved.

Should an offender fail to do any of the above, it is considered that they are committing a felony.

Here are 37 sex offenders that have recently moved into New York State:

37 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State