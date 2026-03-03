Investigations into Pair of Sexual Offenders Ends with Arrests in Sullivan County

A pair of sexual offenders are in trouble with the law again in Sullivan County following their recent arrests during the month of February. One suspect was arrested at the beginning of the month and the other was arrested at the end of the month, but both them were arrested for the same crime.

Failure to Register Investigation in Liberty

The first of these offender investigations began early in the Winter, as Village of Liberty Police opened their case against 29-year old, Kyle Wilcox, of Liberty. The investigation into Wilcox was for noncompliance with sex offender registration requirements.

Under New York State Law, sex offenders are required to personally verify their registration information, including possession of internet accounts and identifiers with a local law enforcement agency. According to the press release issued by the Village of Liberty Police to their Facebook page, during this investigation, it was determined that Wilcox failed to meet these mandatory registration and verification obligations.

With this determination made, Wilcox was taken into custody without incident on February 5, 2026 and charged with Failure to Register and Verify as a Sex Offender (felony). Consistent with New York State bail reform laws, Wilcox was released on an appearance ticket and was scheduled to appear in the Town Court of Liberty on February 17, 2026. The post did not state what the result of that reappearance in court was.

Second Failure to Register Investigation in Liberty

The second of these offender investigations occurred more recently, with the Village of Liberty Police issuing notice of it over the weekend. Like the first investigation Liberty Police opened an investigation into the suspect identified as 41-year old, Amaury Peral, of Liberty, for noncompliance with sex offender registration requirements.

According to the second press release issued by the Village of Liberty Police Department to their Facebook page, it was determined in this investigation that Peral as a registered sex offender, failed to meet the mandatory obligations of personally verifying his registration information, including possession of internet accounts and identifiers with a local law enforcement agency.

Peral was taken into custody without incident by police on February 28, 2026, and charged with 9 Felony Counts of Failure to Register and Verify as a Sex Offender. Peral later appeared before the Honorable Judge Shortall of the Town of Liberty Court, and was remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, $30,000 secured bond and $90,000 partially secured bond. It was not stated when the next time Peral is expected back in court.

