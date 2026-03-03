Well Respected Sergeant Retires From Poughkeepsie Police Department

Sergeant Corey Kilfoyle retired from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department last week.

The Town of Poughkeepsie is located in Dutchess County along the east bank of the Hudson River. The town is approximately 29 square miles and is currently ranked as the 26th largest town in the State of New York.

Additionally, the Town of Poughkeepsie is home to several major corporations including International Business Machines Corporation, the Shoppes at South Hills, and the Galleria Mall, and is a renowned educational center with two nationally recognized institutions of higher learning, Marist University and Vassar College, as well as the preparatory Poughkeepsie Day, Oakwood, Spackenkill and Our Lady Of Lourdes High schools.

The department provides all police services for the approximately 43,000 full-time residents of the Town of Poughkeepsie, including the distinct areas and neighborhoods of Arlington, Rochdale, Fairview, Red Oaks Mill, Spackenkill, and the hamlet of New Hamburg, as well as the countless numbers of daily visitors, business people, and shoppers.

Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department took to social media on Monday, congratulating Sergeant Corey Kilfoyle on his retirement, thanking him for his years of service, leadership, and commitment to the community.

Sgt. Kilfoyle joined the Department in 2010 after transferring from Ulster County. During his tenure, he served as a dedicated member of the Crisis Negotiation Unit, was a School Resource Officer, and was also assigned as a Detective for several years before earning his promotion to Sergeant.

RETIREMENT:

The Department wishes to congratulate Sergeant Corey Kilfoyle on his retirement. This past Friday, Sgt. Kilfoyle walked out of police headquarters for the final time. Sgt. Kilfoyle joined the Department in 2010 after transferring from Ulster County. During his tenure, he served as a dedicated member of the Crisis Negotiation Unit, was a School Resource Officer, and was also assigned as a Detective for several years before earning his promotion to Sergeant.

We thank Sgt. Kilfoyle for his years of service, leadership, and commitment to our community. We wish him and his family a long, healthy, and well-deserved retirement.

Get our free mobile app

These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State