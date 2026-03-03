Plane Crash In Hudson River Ends With Miraculous Survival
Crash occurred Monday evening on the Orange County side of the Hudson River.
Word got out on Monday evening, March 2 of a plane crash in the Hudson River. Originally spotted on social media vis a post from Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue on Facebook who reported about a Cessna in the waster with the Air Guard, Newburgh and Middlehope on the scene.
Middle Hope Fire Department posted on social media about the accident, including photos from the scene. Middle Hope Fire Department was dispatched around 8:04pm for a reported plane crash into the Hudson River. The plane was located in the City of Newburgh by first responders. The occupants were able to swim to shore. The passengers were evaluated on scene before being transported to an area hospital. The cause of the incident is under investigation by City of Newburgh officials.
On Monday, March 2nd, at approximately 20:04, Middle Hope Fire was dispatched for a reported plane crash into the Hudson River. Car 1, Car 2, Rescue 334, Engine 338, Engine 339 all responded in addition to several other agencies due to the nature. On arrival, units were initially unable to locate the aircraft in the water,at the reported location. After a few minutes of searching the area by several first responders, the plane was ultimately located within the City of Newburgh. The occupants were able to safely extricate themselves and swim to shore. The passengers were evaluated by Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services on scene before being transported to the hospital. The scene was turned over to City of Newburgh officials and Middle Hope returned to service.
The cause of the incident is still under investigation.
