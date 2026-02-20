New York Tourist Spots Rank Among Top Spots That “Fail to Impress”

New study ranks top U.S. tourist spots that fail to impress and New York has many.

Visiting top tourist attractions in the U.S. should be thrilling, yet not every iconic site lives up to the hype. Long lines, high prices, or underwhelming experiences can leave travelers feeling frustrated, regretting the time and money spent.

To shed light on the most disappointing destinations, Timeshare Exit Team analyzed Tripadvisor reviews across the country. The study focused on keywords like “disappointing,” “waste of time,” “waste of money,” “overrated,” and “tourist trap” to identify where expectations fell short.

Top 5 Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions:

1. Navy Pier – Chicago, Illinois

Topping the list, Navy Pier registers 6.14% of its Tripadvisor reviews as disappointing, the highest share nationally. Visitors frequently cite overcrowding and overpriced food as major letdowns. Compared to other Illinois attractions, Navy Pier stands out as a costly stop that doesn’t always deliver the expected Chicago charm.

2. Graceland – Memphis, Tennessee

With 3.19% disappointing reviews, Graceland ranks second nationally. While Elvis fans treasure the site, many visitors complain of cramped tour spaces and long waits. Tennessee attractions like Beale Street generally receive more favorable ratings, suggesting Graceland’s fame doesn’t fully match the visitor experience.

3. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California

At 2.83% disappointing reviews, Universal Studios Hollywood is third. Crowds and steep ticket prices are the main grievances, especially compared to its Orlando counterpart, which receives slightly better ratings. The allure of movie magic sometimes fades in the face of long lines and limited ride availability.

4. The Alamo – San Antonio, Texas

The Alamo’s 2.73% disappointing review share places it fourth. Despite its historical importance, visitors often mention minimal exhibits and overcrowding. Texas landmarks like the San Antonio River Walk provide more immersive experiences, highlighting a gap between expectation and reality at this iconic site.

5. Space Needle – Seattle, Washington

Seattle’s Space Needle has 2.65% of visitors marking it disappointing. Complaints focus on high ticket costs for a brief viewing experience. Nearby attractions, such as Pike Place Market, earn higher satisfaction, suggesting that the Space Needle’s view may not justify the price for many tourists.

9 Spots in New York Rank on List of Disappointing Tourist Attractions:

Interesting to see nine New York tourist attractions make the list of spots that people think are a waste of money. Times Square 8th, Niagara Falls State Park 14th, Empire State Building 18th, Maid of the Mist 22nd, Statue of Liberty 23rd, Rockefeller Center 26th, The Metropolitan Museum of Art 38th, Central Park 42nd, and the Brooklyn Bridge 43rd.

The Full Ranking:

Rank Tourist Attractions Location Share of disappointing reviews 1 Navy Pier Chicago, Illinois 6.14 2 Graceland Memphis, Tennessee 3.19 3 Universal Studios Hollywood Los Angeles, California 2.83 4 The Alamo San Antonio, Texas 2.73 5 Space Needle Seattle, Washington 2.65 6 Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park Orlando, Florida 2.58 7 The White House Washington, D.C. 2.33 8 Times Square New York City, New York 2.22 9 French Quarter New Orleans, Louisiana 2.17 10 NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex Merritt Island, Brevard County, Florida 2.15 11 Mount Rushmore National Memorial Keystone, South Dakota 2.05 12 San Antonio River Walk San Antonio, Texas 1.83 13 Biltmore Estate Asheville, North Carolina 1.78 14 Niagara Falls State Park Niagara Falls, New York 1.70 15 Hoover Dam Boulder City, Nevada 1.66 16 Epcot World Showcase Orlando, Florida 1.59 17 Gateway Arch St. Louis, Missouri 1.42 18 Empire State Building New York City, New York 1.34 19 Pearl Harbor National Memorial Honolulu, Hawaii 1.29 20 John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park Key Largo, Florida Keys, Florida 1.11 21 Antelope Canyon Page, Arizona 1.05 22 Maid Of The Mist Niagara Falls, New York 1.03 23 Statue of Liberty New York City, New York 0.93 24 Las Vegas Strip Las Vegas, Nevada 0.78 25 Alcatraz Island San Francisco, California 0.68 26 Rockefeller Center New York City, New York 0.65 27 Garden of the Gods Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado 0.55 28 ‪Diamond Head State Monument Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii 0.51 29 The Art Institute of Chicago Chicago, Illinois 0.50 30 Chihuly Garden and Glass Seattle, Washington 0.50 31 Freedom Trail Boston, Massachusetts 0.46 32 Fountains of Bellagio Las Vegas, Nevada 0.45 33 Iolani Palace Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii 0.43 34 Golden Gate Bridge San Francisco, California 0.42 35 Lincoln Memorial Washington, D.C. 0.42 36 Sun Studio Memphis, Tennessee 0.41 37 Griffith Observatory Los Angeles, California 0.41 38 The Metropolitan Museum of Art New York City, New York 0.40 39 Stetson Mansion DeLand, Florida 0.40 40 Millennium Park Chicago, Illinois 0.38 41 Horseshoe Bend Page, Arizona 0.35 42 Central Park New York City, New York 0.28 43 Brooklyn Bridge New York City, New York 0.22 44 Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming 0.19 45 National Museum of World War II Aviation Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado 0.18

