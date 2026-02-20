New York Tourist Spots Rank Among Top Spots That “Fail to Impress”

New York Tourist Spots Rank Among Top Spots That &#8220;Fail to Impress&#8221;

New study ranks top U.S. tourist spots that fail to impress and New York has many.

Visiting top tourist attractions in the U.S. should be thrilling, yet not every iconic site lives up to the hype. Long lines, high prices, or underwhelming experiences can leave travelers feeling frustrated, regretting the time and money spent.

To shed light on the most disappointing destinations, Timeshare Exit Team analyzed Tripadvisor reviews across the country. The study focused on keywords like “disappointing,” “waste of time,” “waste of money,” “overrated,” and “tourist trap” to identify where expectations fell short.

Top 5 Most Disappointing Tourist Attractions:

1. Navy Pier – Chicago, Illinois
Topping the list, Navy Pier registers 6.14% of its Tripadvisor reviews as disappointing, the highest share nationally. Visitors frequently cite overcrowding and overpriced food as major letdowns. Compared to other Illinois attractions, Navy Pier stands out as a costly stop that doesn’t always deliver the expected Chicago charm.
2. Graceland – Memphis, Tennessee
With 3.19% disappointing reviews, Graceland ranks second nationally. While Elvis fans treasure the site, many visitors complain of cramped tour spaces and long waits. Tennessee attractions like Beale Street generally receive more favorable ratings, suggesting Graceland’s fame doesn’t fully match the visitor experience.
3. Universal Studios Hollywood – Los Angeles, California
At 2.83% disappointing reviews, Universal Studios Hollywood is third. Crowds and steep ticket prices are the main grievances, especially compared to its Orlando counterpart, which receives slightly better ratings. The allure of movie magic sometimes fades in the face of long lines and limited ride availability.
4. The Alamo – San Antonio, Texas
The Alamo’s 2.73% disappointing review share places it fourth. Despite its historical importance, visitors often mention minimal exhibits and overcrowding. Texas landmarks like the San Antonio River Walk provide more immersive experiences, highlighting a gap between expectation and reality at this iconic site.
5. Space Needle – Seattle, Washington
Seattle’s Space Needle has 2.65% of visitors marking it disappointing. Complaints focus on high ticket costs for a brief viewing experience. Nearby attractions, such as Pike Place Market, earn higher satisfaction, suggesting that the Space Needle’s view may not justify the price for many tourists.

9 Spots in New York Rank on List of Disappointing Tourist Attractions:

Interesting to see nine New York tourist attractions make the list of spots that people think are a waste of money. Times Square 8th, Niagara Falls State Park 14th, Empire State Building 18th, Maid of the Mist 22nd, Statue of Liberty 23rd, Rockefeller Center 26th, The Metropolitan Museum of Art 38th, Central Park 42nd, and the Brooklyn Bridge 43rd.
The Full Ranking: 

RankTourist AttractionsLocationShare of disappointing reviews
1Navy PierChicago, Illinois6.14
2GracelandMemphis, Tennessee3.19
3Universal Studios HollywoodLos Angeles, California2.83
4The AlamoSan Antonio, Texas2.73
5Space NeedleSeattle, Washington2.65
6Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme ParkOrlando, Florida2.58
7The White HouseWashington, D.C.2.33
8Times SquareNew York City, New York2.22
9French QuarterNew Orleans, Louisiana2.17
10NASA Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexMerritt Island, Brevard County, Florida2.15
11Mount Rushmore National MemorialKeystone, South Dakota2.05
12San Antonio River WalkSan Antonio, Texas1.83
13Biltmore EstateAsheville, North Carolina1.78
14Niagara Falls State ParkNiagara Falls, New York1.70
15Hoover DamBoulder City, Nevada1.66
16Epcot World ShowcaseOrlando, Florida1.59
17Gateway ArchSt. Louis, Missouri1.42
18Empire State BuildingNew York City, New York1.34
19Pearl Harbor National MemorialHonolulu, Hawaii1.29
20John Pennekamp Coral Reef State ParkKey Largo, Florida Keys, Florida1.11
21Antelope CanyonPage, Arizona1.05
22Maid Of The MistNiagara Falls, New York1.03
23Statue of LibertyNew York City, New York0.93
24Las Vegas StripLas Vegas, Nevada0.78
25Alcatraz IslandSan Francisco, California0.68
26Rockefeller CenterNew York City, New York0.65
27Garden of the GodsColorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado0.55
28‪Diamond Head State MonumentHonolulu, Oahu, Hawaii0.51
29The Art Institute of ChicagoChicago, Illinois0.50
30Chihuly Garden and GlassSeattle, Washington0.50
31Freedom TrailBoston, Massachusetts0.46
32Fountains of BellagioLas Vegas, Nevada0.45
33Iolani PalaceHonolulu, Oahu, Hawaii0.43
34Golden Gate BridgeSan Francisco, California0.42
35Lincoln MemorialWashington, D.C.0.42
36Sun StudioMemphis, Tennessee0.41
37Griffith ObservatoryLos Angeles, California0.41
38The Metropolitan Museum of ArtNew York City, New York0.40
39Stetson MansionDeLand, Florida0.40
40Millennium ParkChicago, Illinois0.38
41Horseshoe BendPage, Arizona0.35
42Central ParkNew York City, New York0.28
43Brooklyn BridgeNew York City, New York0.22
44Grand Canyon of the YellowstoneYellowstone National Park, Wyoming0.19
45National Museum of World War II AviationColorado Springs, El Paso County, Colorado0.18

