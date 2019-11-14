New York Man Known as “Bagel Boss Guy” Suffers Apparent Stroke

The story of Chris Morgan, better known to the world as the Bagel Boss, or Bagel Guy, has taken an alarming turn. The NY Post is reporting that the 45 year-old Morgan was hospitalized after suffering an apparent stroke Monday. The Post says that the news came out Wednesday from Morgan's manager.

It's been quite the ride since July 2019 for Morgan, after a video of him launching into an obscenity-laced tirade at a Long Island bagel shop surfaced on Twitter, Morgan ranted that day over what he says was mistreatment from women over his size. Morgan stands only 5 feet tall.

Since then, he's appeared in numerous TV and radio interviews, challenged former Major League Baseball player Lenny Dykstra to a fight, and has done just about anything imaginable to hang on to his 15 minutes of internet fame.

If you check out his YouTube channel, it appears Morgan likes to film himself baiting confrontation with anyone, from convenience store clerks to even law enforcement, over his diminutive stature.

His journey was even made the subject of a musical number on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Morgan's manager said he suffers from diabetes, though it is uncertain if that directly lead to the stroke. The manager said he visited Morgan at the Bayshore hospital, though his client wasn't able to open his eyes or talk during the visit.

