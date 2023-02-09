Whoops. The state of Montana is known for it's breathtaking scenery, and natural resources (and perhaps intruders), but it was not the destination one New York state man had intended.

A New York man thought he was on his way to his dream vacation. The only problem was he ended up landing in the wrong continent. The 62-year-old man said his first indication something was wrong was seeing a "mountain top covered in white snow" as his plane landed.

Wouldn't the much shorter flight time have also been a clue?

New York Man Takes Wrong Trip

KTVQ said Kingsley Burnett was looking to visit Sydney, Australia. He ended up in Sidney, Montana instead. How did this happen? Barnett told the press “It’s a matter of acronyms. The S-Y-D as opposed to S-D-Y. Somebody has to fix that." SYD is for Australia, and SDY is for the small town of around 6,000 in Montana.

The NY Post says Barnett is from Jamaica originally and planned on flying from La Guardia to Australia to go on a cruise. Barnett apparently didn't notice the difference in price of the flights or the small plane of around 9 passengers, according to the Post.

