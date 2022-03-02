Drunk Pilot Taken Off JetBlue Flight Out of New York State

And to think we're trusting our lives with these people? There were some major delays and headaches after a flight from New York state to Florida was held up because someone on the plane had to be removed. But in this case, it wasn't a passenger. It was the pilot. It's not every day that the person flying the plane has to be removed and replaced with the next available pilot, but that's what happened Wednesday morning, according to WROC.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said that the pilot was pulled from the cockpit because he was under the influence of alcohol. The 52-year-old pilot was set to take off in the JetBlue out of Buffalo Niagara International Airport and land in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The incident caused a four-hour delay, according to sources.

A spokesperson for the NFTA said that the pilot had a blood alcohol content of 0.17%, The FAA says that the legal limit for pilots is 0.04% and that they may not even consume alcohol from 8 to 12 hours before the flight (depending on the airline). This put the pilot at over 4 times the legal limit for flying. ABC says that while he had nothing to drink that morning, the pilot told police he had around 7 or 8 drinks the night before.

Why do People Misbehave at Airports?

One lower Hudson Valley man stands accused of some particularly bad behavior in public after a video shows him going on a screaming, obscenity-laced tirade at Orlando International Airport last week. We're not entirely sure how this whole meltdown escalated to this point, though the 34-year-old suspect admitted that he "had a couple of drinks."

Yahoo says that the suspect from Yonkers was trying to enter the jetway to board the United Airlines flight out of Orlando to New York. Click Orlando says that the suspect had hit a woman and a United agent. The suspect can then be seen in the video banging on and then leaning on the door to the jetway. Eventually, he enters the area even after being repeatedly told not to do so. Once he is seen returning, his mood only seems to get worse. Orlando Police finally arrive and were able to taser the suspect. But he was not going down without a fight.

United told the Miami Herald that the Yonkers man has been banned from travel. He is now facing a number of charges including disorderly intoxication, and battery.

