Dark Triangular Object Seen At Night Over New York State
A resident living in New York claims they witnessed a bizarre object in the night sky that they can not explain. The witness described the craft, they allegedly saw Christmas night, as a "dark triangle shaped object, with three dimly lit lights on corners".
It is uncertain if what the person claims they saw were just drones, or military craft. Or, something else entirely? But there were also other natural phenomena to consider, such as the number annual meteor showers that were occurring in December.
Dark Triangular Object Seen At Night Over New York State
A resident living in East Islip filed a report to the National Unidentified Flying Object Reporting Center, claiming they saw an unexplained craft while taking their dog out.
See Also: New York State Resident Reports Possible UFO Abduction
The report described the craft as a "dark triangle shaped object " The person says that they "noticed three faintly lit lights moving across the sky from northeast to southwest".
The report say the object made no sound. The resident says the craft moved quickly, but they were "still able to track it across the sky for a few seconds before it was out of sight".
The report claims that the object "could have been black, as it blended into the nighttime sky."
15 New York State Observatories To View Space Like The James Webb
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler
The alleged incident once sheds light on New York state's long history of unidentified flying phenomena. Many sightings of these so-called UFOs can easily be explained as drones, military planes, communication satellites, or even a meteor burning up in the upper atmosphere.
But there are some reports that even experts can not easily explain.