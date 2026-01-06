Resident in New York’s Hudson Valley Sues McDonald’s Over McRib

CBS News reports that a resident of Poughkeepsie is part of a recent class-action lawsuit against fast food giant McDonald's.

The lawsuit, filed on December 23, 2025 in the U.S. District Court in Chicago, claims one of the chain's specialty sandwiches isn't what it's all cracked up to be.

The Independent reports that the suit "asserts 16 legal claims, including fraud, breach of warranty, breach of contract, and violations of state consumer protection laws."

What Exactly Is the McDonald's McRib?

McDonald's McRib is a "barbecue-flavored pork sandwich" which was first introduced to the McDonald's menu in 1981, according to Wikipedia.

The McRib sandwich has come and gone at select locations since the early 1980s. Wikipedia says that the pork and onion sandwich would return in 1989, and remained on the menu until 2005 in many locations.

See Also: Can You Find America's "Worst" Fast Food Chain Anywhere In New York State?

In 2020, McDonald's brought back the McRib to every McDonald's in the country for the first time since 2012. Before that, the limited-time menu item has been rolled only at certain McDonald's locations, making it hard to find for many. The McRib was even briefly "retired" for a while, until the fast food franchise brought the item back in 2023

Resident in New York's Hudson Valley Part of Class Action Lawsuit Over McDonald's McRib

CBS News reports that a class-action lawsuit was filed against a "Chicago-based McDonald's" over the McRib, claiming its "name a form of false advertising."

The lawsuit was filed by a plaintiff from Poughkeepsie, as well as other plaintiffs; one residing in Baldwin Park, California, another in Chicago, and one in Washington, D.C. According to CBS, the lawsuit claims that McDonald's doesn't use any actual real rib meat in the McRib.

The class-action suit states: "its meat patty is reconstructed using ground-up portions of lower-grade pork products such as, inter alia, pork shoulder, heart, tripe, and scalded stomach."