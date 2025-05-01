According to Hudson River Lighthouses, there are seven remaining lighthouses still on the Hudson River. And while mariners don't rely quite as heavily on these lighthouses for guidance as they did in the past, the structures still serve as a glimpse into the area's rich history, as well as the efforts to preserve them in the present day.

However, law enforcement says that one of these historic lighthouses was struck Wednesday morning, leaving behind "significant damage", according to CBS.

CBS reports that authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 943-3300 ext. 509.

Lighthouse Damaged on New York's Hudson River In Possible Hit-and-Run

CBS reports that law enforcement continues to investigate a suspected hit-and-run at the Hudson Athens Lighthouse. Officials say that a preliminary investigation suggests "that an unknown vessel struck the lighthouse dock and stairs". WNYT reports that the impact occurred sometime between April 29 at 3 PM to April 30 at 7 PM.

The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says that they are using sonar equipment to see if the vessel could have possibly sunk after hitting the structure. Deputies from both Columbia and Greene counties are also helping with the investigation.

