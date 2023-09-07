The Most and Least Educated Counties in New York State

Many see New York state as one of the country's more educated states.

School districts can a big factor determining where you choose to live within an area. And with another school year upon on, the importance of education is on many peoples' minds. But the cost of education is very expensive, particularly for any sort of higher learning.

However, we keep hearing how collage gradates can earn substantially more on the job than those with only a high school diploma, according to statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau.

But levels of education can also widely vary depending on what town or area of a state you live. Where the most and least educated counties across New York?

New York's Most and Least Educated States

The website Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in New York using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to the study, "counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor's degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma."

According to the numbers, Onondaga County is the state's most educated states. Orleans County was the least educated.

Dutchess County actually ranked as the second most educated states in New York at 2nd overall. Columbia County was 5th, Ulster was 6th, Orange County 11th, Sullivan 20th, and Delaware 28th,

Note, Putnam, Westchester, and four out of the five Burroughs were not rated in this study.