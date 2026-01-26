Police say a woman from upstate New York was arrested and charged with criminal mischief after an incident Friday. The suspect allegedly took another person's cell phone and caused damage to the device, exceeding two-hundred and fifty dollars.

New York State Police said in a recent press release that on January 23, troopers charged a 50-year-old woman of Malone, in Franklin County, with both 3rd degree petit larceny and 3rd degree criminal mischief/damage to another person’s property exceeding $250.

At approximately 1:02 PM, troopers reporter that they responded to a larceny complaint on State Route 11 in the town of Malone. An investigation determined the suspect stole the victim’s cell phone and damaged it by throwing it into a storm drain.

The woman was arrested and transported for processing. She was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to return to town court on a later date in February.

