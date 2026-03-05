Poughkeepsie American Legion Receives $500 For Vets Who Rock

An organization that serves veterans in Poughkeepsie is this week's Vets Who Rock recipient.

Every month, 101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump shine a spotlight on a different veteran organization and donate $500 to help them continue their work. For March, we've selected American Legion 1302 in the Town of Poughkeepsie, led by Commander Ray Relyea.

The chapter operates out of a pre-revolutionary building on Overlook Road that was built in 1732. Relyea says that he's proud that the Poughkeepsie American Legion has one of the largest enrollments in the State of New York with over 300 members.

With all of those Veterans to serve, Post 1302 partners with many organizations throughout the Hudson Valley. One that Relyea is most proud of is the Honor Flight. This incredible program sponsors local veterans, giving them the opportunity of flying to Washington DC for a guided tour, culminating with a visit to a war memorial.

The Poughkeepsie American Legion has sent seven members on the Honor Flight, raising money to cover all of their expenses.

The post also partners with other great organizations, such as Guardian Revival, to support local veterans as well as other community members throughout the Poughkeepsie area.

101.5 WPDH, MHA of Dutchess County and Mid-Hudson Pump are proud to present American Legion 1302 in Poughkeepsie with $500 to help support their work with veterans in the Hudson Valley. You can learn more about the public service that the post does by visiting the post's website.